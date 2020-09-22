‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 23 episode will include Week 7 Power of Veto competition and jaw-dropping ceremony results

Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” will include recaps of both Saturday’s Power of Veto competition and Monday’s POV ceremony results. At the end of last Thursday’s live episode, we saw the start of the Week 7 Head of Household skills competition that was eventually won by Memphis Garrett. We’ve been glued to the live feeds ever since and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on episode 21 on September 23.

Memphis was the season 10 runner-up and has returned to the house a dozen years later determined to win. He has already been the HOH once. That was back in Week 2 when he presided over the eviction of Nicole Anthony. The other nominee that week was David Alexander. Five weeks on, Memphis wanted to finally get rid of David. But his pal Cody Calafiore talked him out of nominating David, arguing that they could still make use of him in the game.

So on Friday Memphis set his sights on Da’Vonne Rogers as the target with Kevin Campbell as the pawn. But by Saturday, he’d had a change of heart and was hoping to backdoor David. But his plan required one of the eviction nominations to win the Power of Veto. They picked Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel to play for the POV. The field was filled out by Memphis and Tyler Crispen.

The six of them had to navigate their way around a maze that was set up in the backyard. Tyler was the fastest but was slow to make up his mind as to whether he would use the POV at Monday’s ceremony. First he had to hear Memphis out when he proposed a plan to backdoor David. Then he had to listen to lobbying by Da’Vonne and Kevin which cast David as a threat to Tyler.

In the end, Tyler opted to leave the line-up as is. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see leave the house next – Da’Vonne or Kevin. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

