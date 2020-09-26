‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 27 episode will include Week 8 Head of Household and their eviction nominations

This Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the results of the Week 8 Head of Household competition that began at the tail end of the live show on September 24. We will also see the aftermath of the vote to evict Da’Vonne Rogers and the effect that had on the alliances inside the house. And we’ll get a look at the announcement by the Week 8 HOH of the eviction nominations who will face off in a live vote on October 1.

Keep reading for a taste of all the fun in store for viewers of episode 23 on September 27. We’ve been glued to the live feeds and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22.

Cody Calafiore who made it to second place on season 16, pulled off a win in Thursday’s competition that determined the new HOH. In a jaw-dropping surprise, second season winner Will Kirby appeared to oversee this competition. He revealed another shocking twist: houseguests could forego competing to be HOH and opt instead to vie for a $5,000 cash prize. Four of them went for the fast money while five fought to be Head of Household.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

When he was Head of Household back in Week 1, Cody oversaw the eviction of Keesha Smith, who was the unanimous choice of the rest of the houseguests. The other nominee that week was Kevin Campbell. Since he was spared, Kevin has not spared his dislike of Cody and the feeling is mutual. So, it wasn’t a surprise when Cody opted to make Kevin the target, with David Alexander as the pawn.

However, if one of the nominees wins the Power of Veto on Saturday, Cody will have to figure out who should take their place on Monday. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both David and Kevin so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.