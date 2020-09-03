‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 3 episode will include Week 4 eviction vote between Christmas and Kaysar and we know who’ll lose

Thursday’s live episode 13 of “Big Brother” won’t be lucky for one of the houseguests as they will end up as the Week 4 eviction. Christmas Abbott and Kaysar Ridha are on the chopping block. Which of this pair of players do you think will be sent packing by the other remaining houseguests on #BB22? Vote in our poll below and sound off in the comments section. And keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother 22” spoilers on the way the eviction vote is heading on the September 3 episode.

A week ago, Enzo Palumbo became Week 4 Head of Household when he won the skill competition,”Carnival Quick Shot.” Enzo had finished third in season 12 and a decade later he is proving to be one of the more adept players of the game. He targeted Kaysar for eviction and nominated Kevin Campbell as the pawn. All three competed for the Power of Veto on Saturday. Also in the hunt for the POV were Kevin’s choice David Alexander, last week’s HOH Tyler Crispen, and Bayleigh Dayton.

Kevin pulled off a surprise win. Had Kaysar prevailed in the POV competition, Enzo was all set to backdoor Ian Terry. But with Kevin removing himself from the line-up, the renomination was Christmas, who volunteered to take his place at the Power of Veto ceremony on Monday. She knew that she was safe as the rest of the house is lined up to vote for Kaysar. He will become the first man evicted on season 22 of “Big Brother” after the ouster of Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony and Janelle Pierzina.

Who do you think will be evicted on September 3? Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions