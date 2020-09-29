‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 30 episode will include Week 8 Power of Veto competition and ceremony results

Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” will include recaps of both Saturday’s Power of Veto competition and Monday’s POV ceremony results. Right after the end of last Thursday’s live episode, season 2 winner Will Kirby oversaw the Week 8 Head of Household competition, which was eventually won by Cody Calafiore. We’ve been glued to the live feeds ever since and have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers, including everything you’ll see on episode 24 on September 30.

Cody was the season 16 runner-up and he has returned to the house half a dozen years later even more determined to win. He has already been the HOH once. That was back in Week 1 when he presided over the eviction of Keesha Smith. His other nominee that week was Kevin Campbell. Seven weeks on, Cody wants to finally get rid of Kevin.

On Friday Cody named his nominations with Kevin as the target and David Alexander as the pawn. It looked like the only way for Kevin to save himself was to win the POV on Saturday. He, David and Cody played the OTEV alongside Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. Enzo and Tyler had won this iconic POV competition in seasons 12 and 21 respectively while Nicole had taken part in both seasons 16 and 18 but lost to Zach Rance and Michelle Meyer respectively.

Cody won this all-important Power of Veto. At the POV ceremony on Monday, it was no surprise when he declared that his eviction nominations line-up would stand. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see be evicted from the house on October 1: David or Kevin. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

