‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: September 6 episode will include Week 5 eviction nominations

This Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother” will begin by showing us the aftermath of Christmas Abbott winning the Week 5 Head of Household competition at the end of the live show on September 3. We will also see the aftermath of the vote to evict Kaysar Ridha and the effect that had on the alliances inside the house. And we’ll get a look at the announcement by the Week 5 HOH of the eviction nominations who will face off in a live vote on September 10.

We know that there is all sorts of fun in store for viewers of episode 14 on September 6, Keep reading if you want all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers on what else is to come on this new edition of #BB22, including the results of the BB Basement twists.

Dani Briones, who has been far too vocal about her plans, claimed the first of the twists: Head of Household Replay. Should Dani be the Head of Household anytime in any of the next three weeks, she can invoke this power and contend in the following HOH competition. Likewise, she can grant this power to an outgoing HOH.

Christmas, who made it to third place on season 19, is proving herself to be a savvy player. She nabbed the second game-changing twist, the Blocker. For the next three weeks, Christmas has the right to stop herself or an ally from being named as a replacement nomination at the Power of Veto ceremony. With that power not in play for any other houseguest, Christmas decided to nominate two of the other remaining women: Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Vote in our poll as to who you'd like to see evicted on September 10. Or do you like both Bayleigh and Da'Vonne so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV?

