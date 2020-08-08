‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 1 nominations for eviction on August 13?

Cody Calafiore won the Week 1 Head of Household competition on Wednesday’s live episode of “Big Brother.” Since then he has been busy figuring out which of the two “BB22” houseguests to nominate for the live eviction vote on August 13. If you can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out who is on the chopping block, then keep reading as we have all the “Big Brother 22” spoilers.

We know that Cody, who was the season 16 runner-up, wanted to tap two of the more veteran houseguests for eviction: Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina. They first met on “Big Brother 6” and then competed against each other on the first all-stars season the following year. But Kaysar threw Cody’s plans into disarray on Thursday by winning a spot in the Safety Suite and taking Janelle with him.

With those two houseguests immune from eviction, Cody has had to reconsider his strategy. He settled on two of the other veterans: Keesha Smith (season 10) and Kevin Campbell (season 11). Vote in our poll as to which of these two you’d like to see evicted on August 13. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

