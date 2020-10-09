‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 10 Head of Household competition on #BB22?

If you’re like us, you just can’t wait till Sunday to find out who won the all-important Week 10 Head of Household competition on “Big Brother.” We’ve been keeping a close watch on the live feeds since the end of the live episode on October 8. Keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers on who will rule the house in Week 10.

We can report on the game-changing results of this battle to be HOH. This balancing act challenge, “Stashing Pumpkins,” was just about to kick off as the #BB22 episode on Thursday was signing off. As the outgoing HOH, Cody Calafiore was ineligible to compete.

This meant the other four remaining houseguests — Christmas Abbott, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett and Enzo Palumbo — were pitted against each other. Of these, all but Nicole had been Head of Household at least once.

Enzo and Christmas had ruled in weeks 4 and 5 respectively. And Memphis had been in charge three times: week 2, week 4 and in the second round of this week.

Nicole pulled off an upset in this make-or-break Head of Household competition. And while her win was hard-fought, it will be even harder for Nicole to decide which of her one-time allies to name as her eviction nominations. As of this writing, we expect her to target Christmas with Memphis as the pawn.

Who do you want her to pick? Keep checking back as we’ll have those results as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

