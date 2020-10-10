‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 10 nominations for eviction on October 15?

Have you been wondering who won the make-or-break Week 10 Head of Household competition and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction? Then keep reading because we have “Big Brother” 22 spoilers for those of you who can’t wait till Monday’s episode. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on since the end of the live episode on October 8.

As #BB22 signed off on Thursday, we saw the five remaining houseguests, with the exception of outgoing HOH Cody Calafiore, get ready for the balancing act challenge, “Stashing Pumpkins.” Christmas Abbott, who had escaped eviction earlier that night when Tyler Crispen was sent home instead, was determined to win.

She faced off against Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett and Enzo Palumbo. Of the four competitors, Memphis had won HOH three times already (Weeks 2 and 7 as well as in the second round of Week 8) while Enzo and Christmas had reigned in Weeks 4 and 5 respectively.

Christmas came agonizingly close to winning, needing only one ball to fill her basket. But she dropped it at the last second and was forced to start all over. Memphis also ran into trouble. Nicole surprised even herself with a win. This is her first time as Head of Household.

While she wanted to target Christmas, her cohort on the Committee, Cody, had other ideas. He wants to send Memphis packing. On Friday evening, Nicole confirmed that Christmas and Memphis are the Week 10 eviction nominations.

The only way Memphis will avoid eviction is if he wins the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. We will report on these all-important results as soon as we have them.

Until then, vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Christmas and Memphis so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.