‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 10 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for October 15 eviction?

If you’re anything like us, we just know you can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 10 Power of Veto competition. So keep reading for all of the latest “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been glued to the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show. We know who the Head of Household is, who they named as eviction nominations, and who claimed the game-changing POV.

Shortly after the live episode ended on October 8, we saw Nicole Franzel win her first HOH competition this season. She proved to be the most adept at balancing and was able to complete the challenge, “Stashing Pumpkins,” in the fastest time.

Christmas Abbott came oh so close to winning but when she dropped a ball, she was forced to start over. That same fate lay in store for Memphis Garrett. Outgoing HOH Cody Calafiore cheered his BFF on from the sidelines. And with Nicole having won, Enzo Palumbo could relax.

When it came to the nominations Nicole had intended to target Christmas with Memphis as the pawn. But Cody convinced her to reverse that strategy. Either way, the nominees knew that it was vital that one them win the Power of Veto on Saturday.

The POV competition was the much-loved BB Comics. Nicole surprised even herself with a win. But it was no surprise that she intends to keep her nominations as is.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Christmas and Memphis so much that you wish there was a substitution in the nominations? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.