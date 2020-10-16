‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 11 Head of Household competition on #BB22?

We know you just can’t wait till Sunday to find out who won the do-or-die Week 11 Head of Household competition on “Big Brother.” We’ve been keeping a close watch on the live feeds since the end of the episode on October 15. Keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers on who will rule the house in the penultimate week of the competition.

The winner of this week’s Head of Household title is guaranteed a spot in the final three. We can report on the jaw-dropping results of this battle to be HOH. This teamwork challenge, “Knight Moves,” was just about to begin as the #BB22 episode on Thursday was signing off. As the outgoing HOH, Nicole Franzel was ineligible to compete.

This meant that the other three remaining houseguests — Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo — were pitted against each other. All of them had been Head of Household at least once. Enzo and Christmas had ruled in weeks 4 and 5 respectively. And Cody had been in charge three times: week 1, the first round of week 8 and week 9.

Kaysar Ridha, who was bounced from the house in week 4, returned to oversee this week’s HOH competition. “Knight Moves” was first held way back in “Big Brother 6” in 2005.

Christmas quickly realized she would be outnumbered and outplayed by the rest of the houseguests who are aligned together. And sure enough, that is what came to pass, with Enzo winning the title of Week 11 Head of Household.

The only way that Christmas won’t be evicted next Thursday is if she wins the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. We’ll be watching and report back with the results of the POV. Until then, who do you want to win this All-Star edition of “Big Brother”? Sound off in the comments section below.

