‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 11 nominations for eviction on October 22?

We just know you’ve been dying to know who won the do-or-die Week 11 Head of Household competition on Thursday and who they then nominated for possible eviction on Friday. If who can’t wait till Monday’s episode, we have all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds since the end of the live episode on October 15 and have all the inside info on what has been going on inside the BB22 house since Memphis Garrett was sent packing.

Right after #BB22 signed off on Thursday, we saw the return of Kaysar Ridha, who’d been evicted back in Week 4. He told the remaining houseguests, with the exception of outgoing HOH Nicole Franzel, that they would be playing “Knight Moves” for the title of Week 11 HOH. This challenge was introduced on season 6 of “Big Brother” in 2005.

Of the three houseguests in the hunt, Christmas Abbott and Enzo Palumbo had been HOH just once each in Weeks 4 and 5 respectively while Cody Calafiore had ruled the roost in Week 1, the first round of Week 8 and Week 9.

Christmas came agonizingly close to winning but it was Enzo who ultimately prevailed. We knew that Enzo would be set on taking his pal Cody to the Final 3 so it wasn’t a surprise to us when he named Christmas and Nicole as the eviction nominations.

The only way Christmas will avoid eviction is if she wins the Power of Veto competition on Saturday and swaps out herself for Cody at the POV ceremony on Monday. We will report on these all-important results as soon as we have them.

Until then, vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Christmas and Nicole so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.