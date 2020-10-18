‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 11 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for October 22 eviction?

We know you just can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the make-or-break Week 11 Power of Veto competition. So keep reading for all of the latest “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been glued to the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s episode. We know who the Week 11 Head of Household is, who they named as eviction nominations, and who claimed the game-changing POV.

Shortly after the live episode ended on October 15, we saw Enzo Palumbo win his second HOH competition of the season. He had previously ruled the roost in Week 4 and engineered the ouster of Kaysar Ridha. Ironically, it was Kaysar who returned to the house this week to oversee the Head of Household competition. He revealed it to be “Knight Moves,” which was introduced in season 6 of “Big Brother” in 2005.

When it came to his nominations, it wasn’t a surprise to us that Enzo targeted Christmas Abbott even if it was to her. He put her on the chopping block alongside Nicole Franzel. The only way for Christmas to avoid eviction next Thursday was to win the POV on Saturday. That would allow her to swap in Cody Calafiore.

Alas that was not to be and Cody won the Power of Veto for fourth time this season; he also prevailed in Week 3 (when Tyler Crispen was HOH) and in Weeks 8 and 9 when was also Head of Household. His win this week means both that the nominations will stay and that Cody will decide who he takes to the Final 3 alongside Enzo.

Who do you want to go and who do you want to join them in the Final 3. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.