‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 2 nominations for eviction on August 20?

Memphis Garrett won the Week 2 Head of Household competition on Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother.” Since then he has been busy figuring out which of the two “BB22” houseguests to nominate for the live eviction vote on August 20. If you can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out who is on the chopping block, then keep reading as we have all the “Big Brother 22” spoilers.

We know that Memphis, who was the season 10 runner-up, wanted to tap one of the other veteran houseguests for eviction: season 14 winner Ian Terry. But another of the houseguests, Christmas Abbott, threw his plans into disarray on Friday by winning a spot in the Safety Suite and taking Ian with her.

With those two houseguests immune from eviction, Memphis has had to reconsider his strategy. He finally settled on two of the relative rookies: David Alexander (16th place on season 21) and Nicole Anthony (3rd place on season 21). Vote in our poll as to which of these two you’d like to see evicted on August 20. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

