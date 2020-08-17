‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Did Week 2 Power of Veto ceremony save David or Nicole from eviction vote?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 2 Power of Veto winner changes the line-up for the August 20 eviction of David Alexander and Nicole Anthony? Then keep reading for some red-hot “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds and we know who claimed this game-changer over the weekend and the results of the second Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

During Thursday’ live show, Memphis Garrett won the Head of Household competition. Memphis, who was the season 10 runner-up, spent Thursday night figuring out who he wanted to nominate before settling on the season 14 winner, Ian Terry, as one of the two nominees.

But Memphis’s plan was up-ended by the results of the Safety Suite competition on Friday. Christmas Abbott prevailed over a tough field and shared her hard-won immunity from Week 2 eviction with Ian. This meant that Memphis needed to find a new target. After spending time considering all the possibilities he decided on two of the rookies as the Week 2 eviction nominations: David Alexander (season 21) and Nicole Anthony (season 21).

That decision by Memphis meant that the three of them took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were two of last week’s additional players — Tyler Crispen and Ian Terry — plus Nicole Franzel. Memphis won this physical challenge, which was delayed due to the heatwave besieging Southern California.

Not surprisingly, Memphis didn’t use his POV to remove either David or Nicole from the chopping block. Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 20. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

