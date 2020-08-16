‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 2 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for August 20 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 2 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who claimed this game-changing power.

During Thursday’ live show, Memphis Garrett won the Head of Household competition. Memphis, who was the season 10 runner-up, spent Thursday night figuring out who he wanted to nominate for eviction on August 20. He settled on the season 14 winner, Ian Terry, as one of the two nominees.

But Memphis’s plan was up-ended by the results of the Safety Suite competition on Friday. Christmas Abbott prevailed over a tough field and shared her hard-won immunity from Week 2 eviction with Ian. This meant that Memphis needed to find a new target. After spending some time considering all the possibilities he settled on two of the rookies as the Week 2 eviction nominations: David Alexander (season 21) and Nicole Anthony (season 21).

His decision meant that the three of them took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were two of last week’s additional players — Tyler Crispen and Ian Terry — plus Nicole Franzel.

Memphis won this physical challenge, which was delayed due to the heatwave besieging Southern California. Will Memphis use his POV and remove either David or Nicole from the chopping block on August 20? The only reason he would is to backdoor another houseguest. We will keep watching the feeds and report back with the results of Monday's POV ceremony.