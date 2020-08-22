‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 3 nominations for eviction on August 27?

Tyler Crispen won the Week 3 Head of Household competition on Thursday’s live episode of “Big Brother.” Since then he has been busy figuring out which of the two “BB22” houseguests to nominate for the live eviction vote on August 27. If you can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out who is on the chopping block, then keep reading as we have all the “Big Brother 22” spoilers.

We know that Tyler, who was the season 20 runner-up, wanted to tap two of the veteran houseguests for eviction: Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha, who had both contended on seasons 6 and 7. The only way this wasn’t going to happen was if someone had won a spot in the Safety Suite and made one of them their +1. Remember, Janelle and Kaysar weren’t eligible to compete for this immunity because they had vied for it in Week 1.

The only houseguests eligible to contend for a place in the Safety Suite in Week 3 were four of the five who have yet to take part: Memphis plus Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo (as HOH, Tyler was not eligible). Enzo won the Safety Suite and is taking Christmas Abbott with him.

With that housekeeping out of the way, Tyler proceeded with his plan and nominated Janelle and Kaysar. Vote in our poll as to which of these two you’d like to see evicted on August 27. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions