‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Did Week 3 Power of Veto ceremony save Janelle or Kaysar from eviction vote?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 3 Power of Veto ceremony sees a change in the nominations for the August 27 eviction? Weree either Janelle Pierzina or Kaysar Ridha thrown a lifeline? Keep reading for some red-hot “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds and we know who claimed this game-changer over the weekend and the results of the third Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

During Thursday’ live show, Tyler Crispen won the Week 3 Head of Household competition. Tyler, who was the season 20 runner-up, spent Thursday night figuring out who he wanted to nominate before settling on two of the more veteran houseguests: Janelle and Kaysar both competed in seasons 6 and 7.

As both of them taken place in the Week 1 Safety Suite competition on Friday, they weren’t eligible to contend again this week. And as HOH, Tyler was also ruled ineligible. That left only the four other houseguests who didn’t contend in Week 2 to vie for this immunity: Week 2 HOH Memphis Garrett plus Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. Enzo won the Safety Suite and took Christmas Abbott with him.

With the Safety Suite off-limits, the only hope for Janelle and Kaysar was if they, or an ally, won the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were the first two HOHs (Cody Calafiore and Memphis) plus Bayleigh Dayton.

Cody won this puzzle challenge. Not surprisingly, at the POV ceremony on Monday, he didn’t remove either Janelle or Kaysar from the chopping block. Vote in our poll as to which of these pair you’d like to see evicted on August 27. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

