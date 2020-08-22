‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 3 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for August 27 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 3 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who claimed this game-changing power.

During Thursday’ live show, Tyler Crispen won the Head of Household competition. Tyler, who was the season 20 runner-up, spent Thursday night figuring out who he wanted to nominate for eviction on August 27. He settled on two of the more seasoned houseguests as the Week 3 eviction nominations: Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha who had both been on seasons 6 and 7.

As they had both taken part in the Week 1 Safety Suite competition, they weren’t eligible to contend again on Friday. Tyler was also ruled ineligible leaving the four other houseguests who didn’t contend in Week 2 to vie for this immunity: Week 2 HOH Memphis Garrett plus Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. Enzo won the Safety Suite and is taking Christmas Abbott with him.

This meant that the only way for Janelle or Kaysar from facing possible eviction was to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were the first two HOHs (Cody Calafiore and Memphis) plus Bayleigh Dayton.

Tyler won this physical challenge. Will he use his POV and remove either Janelle or Kaysar from the chopping block on August 27? The only reason he would is to backdoor another houseguest. We will keep watching the feeds and report back with the results of Monday’s POV ceremony.

Vote in our poll as to which of Janelle or Kaysar you’d like to see evicted on August 27. Or do you like them all so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the Power of Veto? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions