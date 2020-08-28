‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 4 Head of Household competition on #BB22?

Can’t wait till Sunday to find out who won the competition and will rule as Week 4 Head of Household on “Big Brother”? Then keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers as we’ve been keeping an eye on the live feeds. We can report on the game-changing results of this battle to be HOH. This test of skill, which was dubbed “Carnival Quick Shot,” kicked off at the tail end of the live #BB22 episode on August 27 and was anything but quick,

All of the remaining houseguests, with the exception of outgoing HOH Tyler Crispen, took part. They were divided into two groups. In Group 1 were: David Alexander, Nicole Franzel, Enzo Palumbo, Kaysar Ridha, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry. Group 2 consisted of Christmas Abbott, Dani Briones, Cody Calafiore, Kevin Campbell, Bayleigh Dayton and Memphis Garrett.

The goal was to log the fastest time rolling three balls up a ramp and getting them into the holes at the top. Three houseguests from each group moved on to the final round. The Week 4 Head of Household would be the player who finished the task the fastest. That turned out to be Enzo.

Enzo was just one of two houseguests (the other was Dani) to vote for the ouster of Kaysar over Janelle Pierzina in Thursday’s live vote.. By casting his secret ballot for the houseguest who was clearly going to be spared eviction, he was hoping to create some tension in the house.

He is proving himself to be an adept player, telling Cody point blank when asked who could be the rogue houseguests that it one of them may have been Memphis. As for the other, Cody is correct in his theory that it was Dani, who had talked of pursuing this strategy.

Who do you think Enzo will nominate for eviction? Keep checking back as we’ll have those results as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions