‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 4 nominations for eviction on September 3?

Have you been wondering who the Week 4 Head of Household is and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on since the end of the live episode on August 27.

As #BB22 signed off on Thursday, we had just seen the houseguests start to try their luck at a test of skill, “Carnival Quick Shot.” Everyone, except outgoing HOH Tyler Crispen, took a turn rolling three balls up a ramp and getting them into the holes at the top. The Week 4 HOH was the player who finished the task the fastest. That turned out to be Enzo Palumbo.

Enzo, who made it to third place on season 12, is proving to be an adept player a decade later. He cast his vote for Kaysar Ridha on Thursday but played dumb later when his pal Cody Calafiore was wondering who had been the rogue players. The other was Dani Briones, who had been far too open about her plans.

Enzo spent all day Friday strategizing about the best choices for the Week 4 eviction nominations. In the end, he decided to target Kaysar with Kevin Campbell as the pawn. In the event that Kaysar wins the Power of Veto competition on Saturday, Enzo’s plan is to backdoor Ian Terry.

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on September 3. Or do you like both Kaysar and Kevin so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

