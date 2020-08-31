‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Did Week 4 Power of Veto ceremony save Kaysar or Kevin from eviction vote?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 4 Power of Veto ceremony sees a change in the nominations for the September 3 eviction? Were either Kaysar Ridha or Kevin Campbell thrown a lifeline? Keep reading for some red-hot “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds and we know who claimed this game-changer over the weekend and the results of the fourth Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

At the end of last Thursday’s live show, we saw the beginning of the battle to be HOH. This skills competition, “Carnival Quick Shot,” required each houseguest to roll three balls up a ramp and into the holes at the top. The player with the fastest time was Enzo Palumbo. This savvy competitor weighed up the most strategic choices to name as his Week 4 eviction nominations. In the end, he opted to target Kaysar with Kevin as the pawn.

All three of them took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The field of competitors also included Kevin’s choice David Alexander, as well as last week’s HOH Tyler Crispen, and Bayleigh Dayton. Kevin pulled off an upset and was the POV winner.

Had Kaysar prevailed, Enzo’s plan was to backdoor Ian Terry. But that same strategy doesn’t apply now that Kevin holds the Power of Veto and has taken himself off the chopping block. In his place as the renomination will be Christmas Abbott, who volunteered for the position. Who do you think will be evicted on September 3. Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

