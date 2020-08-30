‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 4 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for September 3 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 4 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who won the Week 4 Head of Household competition, who they named as eviction nominations, and who claimed the game-changing POV.

On the live show, we saw the beginning of the battle to be HOH, which was a skills competition, “Carnival Quick Shot.” The houseguest who logged the fastest time rolling three balls up a ramp and getting them into the holes at the top ended up being Enzo Palumbo. He spent all day Friday debating the best choices for the Week 4 eviction nominations. In the end, he decided to target Kaysar Ridha with Kevin Campbell as the pawn.

The only way for Kaysar to escape facing possible eviction was to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were Kevin’s choice David Alexander, last week’s HOH Tyler Crispen, and Bayleigh Dayton.

Kevin pulled off an upset and won the POV. In the event that Kaysar had prevailed, Enzo’s plan was to backdoor Ian Terry. Will he do the same now that Kevin holds the Power of Veto and is sure to take himself off the chopping block? We’ll find out at Monday’s Power of Veto ceremony.

