‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 5 nominations for eviction on September 10?

Have you been wondering who the Week 5 Head of Household Christmas Abbott nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on since the end of the live episode on September 10, including the results of the BB Basement twists.

As #BB22 signed off on September 3, we had just seen Christmas claim the title. She made it to third place on season 19 and is proving to be an adept player three years later. Christmas spent the rest of the eve weighing up her options. She is conflicted about who to target.

At first, she was considering going after Dani Briones, who has been far too open about her plans. On Friday, Dani won the first of the twists: Head of Household Replay. If Dani is the Head of Household anytime in the next three weeks, she can invoke this power and contend in the next HOH competition. Likewise, she can give this power to an outgoing HOH.

Christmas claimed the second twist, which was well-timed as it is the Blocker. For the next three weeks, this power allows Christmas to stop herself or an ally from being named as a replacement nomination at the Power of Veto ceremony. With that power not a factor, Christmas made up her mind up and decided to nominate two of the other remaining women: Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on September 10. Or do you like both Bay and Day so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions