‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Did Week 5 Power of Veto ceremony save Bayleigh or Da’Vonne from eviction vote?

Don’t worry if you can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out whether the Week 5 Power of Veto ceremony sees a change in the nominations for the September 10 eviction? We’ve got all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers and can tell you if either Bayleigh Dayton or Da’Vonne Rogers was thrown a lifeline? We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds and we know who claimed the game-changing POV over the weekend and the results of the fifth Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

At the end of last Thursday’s live show, we saw Christmas Abbott claim the title to Week 5 Head of Household. This savvy competitor weighed up the most strategic choices to name as her Week 4 eviction nominations. In the end, she opted to target Bayleigh with Da’Vonne as the pawn.

All three of them took part in the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The field of competitors also included Christmas’s rival Dani Briones as well as Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry. Despite Da’Vonne’s best efforts, she lost the closely fought contest to Christmas.

That should have meant that the nominations stayed the same. But Tyler Crispen decided he couldn’t let that happen. In a jaw-dropping turn of events, he held a heartfelt conversation with Bayleigh and Da’Vonne on Sunday and apologized for his duplicitous behavior in the house. He asked for their forgiveness and then proceeded to meet with Christmas and offer himself up as a renomination.

Christmas demurred a decision and asked Tyler to consider the ramifications of his request overnight. On Monday, he went back to her and asked again but she convinced her secret ally to stay in the game for at least one more week. At the POV ceremony, Christmas confirmed that the nominations would remain as they were. Who do you think will be evicted on September 10 – Bayleigh or Da’Vonne? Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

