‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 5 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for September 10 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 5 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who Head of Household Christmas Abbott named as eviction nominations, who won the BB Basement twists and who claimed the game-changing POV.

Just before the live episode ended on September 3, we saw Christmas win the HOH competition. This savvy player made it to third place on season 19 and is proving to be equally adept three years on. Her position was strengthened when she won one of the BB Basement twists: the Blocker. For the next three weeks, this power allows Christmas to keep herself or an ally from being named as a replacement nomination at the Power of Veto ceremony.

One of Christmas’s potential targets for eviction, Dani Briones, won another of the twists: Head of Household Replay. If Dani is HOH in one of the following three weeks, she can use this power to vie in the next HOH competition. Or she can give this power to an outgoing HOH.

With the Blocker power out of play, Christmas chose to nominate two of the other remaining women in the game: Bayleigh Dayton as the target and Da’Vonne Rogers as the pawn. The only way for Bayleigh to escape facing possible eviction was to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were Dani, Nicole Franzel and Ian Terry.

Christmas pulled off a win, which means that the nominations will stand. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on September 10: Bay or Day. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

