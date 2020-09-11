‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 6 Head of Household endurance competition on #BB22?

Can’t wait till Sunday to find out who won the endurance competition and will rule as Week 6 Head of Household on “Big Brother”? Then keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers as we’ve been keeping an eye on the live feeds. We can report on the game-changing results of this battle to be HOH. This test of endurance, “Power Trip,” kicked off at the tail end of the live #BB22 episode on September 10 and lasted for hours.

All of the “Big Brother” houseguests took part in this physically demanding challenge except outgoing HOH Christmas Abbott. All the players were perched on a ledge. Whoever lasted the longest will rule as the new HOH. And, as an added incentive to hold on, the first three houseguests to fall off the wall will be the Have-Nots for the week.

The first test of endurance came just minutes in when the houseguests were doused with water. That sent Da’Vonne Rogers over the edge. The rest of the players were able to hang on, despite repeatedly being sprayed with water. Even when the wall was tilted, they persevered until the one-hour mark. That was when David Alexander finally slid off followed shortly afterwards by Ian Terry.

With the trio of Have-Nots now determined, several more houseguests gave up in quick succession: Memphis Garrett, Enzo Palumbo and Kevin Campbell. This left just a quartet of players still in the game: Cody Calafiore, Dani Briones, Tyler Crispen and Nicole Franzel. After Tyler decided to drop, Nicole and Cody did as well, leaving Dani to reign as the Week 6 Head of Household.

Who do you think Dani will nominate for eviction? Keep checking back as we’ll have those results as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

