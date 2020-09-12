‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 6 nominations for eviction on September 17?

Have you been wondering who the Week 6 Head of Household is and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on since the end of the live episode on September 10.

As #BB22 signed off on Thursday, we had just seen the houseguests begin a test of endurance, “Power Trip,” that had them perched precariously on a ledge. Whoever lasted the longest would rule as the new HOH. The first three houseguests to fall off the wall are the Have-Nots for the week. In order they were Da’Vonne Rogers, David Alexander and Ian Terry.

The final four were the core: Cody Calafiore, Dani Briones, Tyler Crispen and Nicole Franzel. After Tyler decided to drop, Nicole and Cody did as well, leaving Dani to reign as the Week 6 Head of Household. While she was the runner-up in season 8, her return in season 13 wasn’t so lucky for her as she made it only to eighth place.

Dani dithered about who to nominate before settling on David as the target with Kevin Campbell as the pawn. The only problem with her plan is that David won a secret power in the BB Basement last week. As the Disruptor, he can remove himself from the line-up before the Power of Veto competition on Saturday and require Dani to name someone to take his place.

And that is just what he did several hours after Dani revealed her roster on Friday afternoon. The feeds went down and when they came back, it was announced that Dani had named Tyler as the renomination. While David denied having the Disruptor power, nobody was buying his story.

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on September 17. Or do you like both Kevin and Tyler so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

