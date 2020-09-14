‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Did Week 6 Power of Veto ceremony change eviction nominations?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out if the Week 6 Power of Veto ceremony sees a change in the nominations for the September 17 eviction? Then keep reading as we’ve got your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers and can tell you if either Kevin Campbell or Tyler Crispen was thrown a lifeline? We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds and we know who claimed the game-changing POV over the weekend and the results of the sixth Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

Soon after the end of the live episode on September 10, Dani Briones won a hard-fought HOH competition. After dithering all day, on Friday evening she finally announced her eviction nominations: David Alexander as the target with Kevin as the pawn. But that plan was soon upended as David used the Disruptor power he had won in the BB Basement and he was able to anonymously remove himself from the firing line. Dani named Tyler, who she had been considering as a backdoor candidate, in his place.

It looked like the only way for Tyler to guarantee he wouldn’t be evicted was to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were Enzo Palumbo, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry. Da’Vonne won and all seemed well with Dani’s plan. After all, Da’Vonne had assured Dani beforehand that she would let the nominations stand.

But that all changed over the weekend. On Monday, Day decided to use the POV and remove Kevin from the firing line. Dani had concocted this crazy plan to convince hre that they had enough votes to send Tyler packing but Da’Vonne wasn’t convinced. Forced to find another houseguest to replace Kevin, Dani decided it would be Ian.

Who do you think will be evicted on September 17 – Ian or Tyler? Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

