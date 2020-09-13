‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 6 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for September 17 eviction?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 6 Power of Veto competition? Then keep reading as we’ve got all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show and we know who Head of Household is, who they named as eviction nominations, who invoked one of the BB Basement twists and who claimed the game-changing POV.

Shortly after the live episode ended on September 10, we saw Dani Briones win the HOH competition. She made it to second place on season 8 but was bounced from the house in eighth place five years later. Almost a decade later, she is back in the house and proving to be a divisive force.

She chose to nominate two of the remaining men in the game: David Alexander as the target and Kevin Campbell as the pawn. But it turns out David had won the Disruptor power in the BB Basement and he was able to anonymously remove himself from the firing line. Dani named Tyler Crispen, who she had been eying as the backdoor plan, in his place.

The only way for Tyler to escape facing possible eviction was to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. The other three houseguests competing for the POV were Enzo Palumbo, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry. Da’Vonne won in a hard fought competition. She had assured Dani beforehand that she would let the nominations stand. Will that resolve last till Monday’s POV ceremony? Stay tuned.

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on September 17. Or do you like both Kevin and Tyler so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

