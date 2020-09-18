‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 7 Head of Household competition on #BB22?

Can’t wait till Sunday to find out who won the puzzle competition and will reign as Week 7 Head of Household on “Big Brother”? Then keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers as we’ve been keeping a close watch on the live feeds. We can report on the game-changing results of this battle to be HOH. This test of skill started just as the live #BB22 episode on September 17 was signing off. Not surprisingly, it was over in just a few minutes.

All of the “Big Brother” houseguests took part in this mental demanding challenge except outgoing HOH Dani Briones. She could have invoked the Re-Play power that she’d won in the BB Basement but opted not to. The houseguests had to collect pieces of a puzzle and then put them together correctly to form the image of a fire hydrant.

Memphis Garrett built on his early lead and was the first to finish and press the buzzer. He was the runner-up in season 10 of “Big Brother.” A dozen years later he is proving to be a savvy player again. This is his second time in charge following his HOH win in Week 2. Memphis really ruled five weeks ago as he also won the Power of Veto competition.

Back then Memphis presided over the ouster of Nicole Anthony. His other nomination for eviction was David Alexander, who is still in the house. Will Memphis put him up again for possible eviction? Keep checking back as we’ll have those results as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

