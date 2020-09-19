‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 7 nominations for eviction on September 24?

Have you been wondering who the Week 7 Head of Household is and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on since the end of the live episode on September 17.

As #BB22 signed off on Thursday, we had just seen the houseguests begin to puzzle together the image of a fire hydrant. Whoever did it in the fastest time would rule as the new HOH. Memphis Garrett proved himself to be the most adept at piecing the puzzle together. This is his second time as Head of Household, following his Week 2 win.

Back then Memphis oversaw the ouster of Nicole Anthony. His other nomination for eviction was David Alexander, who is still in the house and is a thorn in his side. So it was no surprise that Memphis decided to target David this week. He dithered about who to nominate as the pawn before settling on Kevin Campbell.

But then Cody Calafiore made a strong case to him for Da’Vonne Rogers to be the target. It took all day but Memphis was finally convinced. That said, David is all but certain to be the replacement if either Da’Vonne or Kevin win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Da’Vonne and Kevin so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions