‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Did Week 7 Power of Veto ceremony change eviction nominations?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out if the Week 7 Power of Veto ceremony sees a change in the nominations for the September 24 eviction? Then keep reading as we’ve got your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers and can tell you if either Kevin Campbell or Da’Vonne Rogers was thrown a lifeline? We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds and we know who claimed the game-changing POV over the weekend and the results of the sixth Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

Shortly after the end of the live episode on September 17, Memphis Garrett won a hard-fought HOH competition. After dithering all day, on Friday evening he finally revealed his eviction nominations: Da’Vonne as the target, with Kevin as the pawn.

Memphis had wanted to target David Alexander, who he had nominated when he was HOH back in Week 2. David avoided being eliminated then because the house was eager to evict Nicole Anthony. There is still no love lost between Memphis and David. The latter was lucky that Cody Calafiore intervened on his behalf and convinced Memphis on Friday to save David as a target for eviction until later in the game.

Memphis had a change of heart overnight and was hoping that the Power of Veto competition on Saturday would allow him to backdoor David. Da’Vonne and Kevin both got to pick players for the POV and went with Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel. The field was filled out by Memphis and Tyler Crispen. The six of them had to navigate their way around a maze that was set up in the backyard.

Tyler finished the fastest. He resisted pressure by Memphis over the weekend to execute a backdoor move on David and put him in the firing line on Thursday. Likewise he did not succumb to the efforts by Day and Kevin on Monday to portray David as a threat to Tyler.

At the POV ceremony on Monday, Tyler declared that he would not change the line-up. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see leave the house next – Da’Vonne or Kevin. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions