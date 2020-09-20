‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 7 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for September 24 eviction?

If you just can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 7 Power of Veto competition then keep reading. We’ve got all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers as we’ve been glued to the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show. We know who the Head of Household is, who they named as eviction nominations, and who claimed the game-changing POV.

Shortly after the live episode ended on September 17, we saw Memphis Garrett win the HOH competition by being the fastest player to piece together the puzzle of a fire hydrant. Memphis made it to second place on season 10. A dozen years later, he is proving to be a savvy player again in the “Big Brother” house.

He was the Head of Household back in Week 2 when he engineered the eviction of Nicole Anthony. His other nominee that week was David Alexander. So it came as no surprise that Memphis wanted to go after David again when he found himself in charge. But Memphis listened to the pleas of his pal Cody Calafiore to save David as a target for eviction until later in the game.

In the end, he nominated Da’Vonne Rogers and Kevin Campbell. Day feared that she was the target and was determined to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. She and Kevin both got to pick players for the POV and went with Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel. The field was filled out by Memphis and Tyler Crispen. The six of them had to navigate their way around a maze that was set up in the backyard.

Tyler finished the fastest. Will he keep the nominations as they are? Or will he bow to pressure from Memphis to execute a backdoor move on David and put him in the firing line on Thursday? We’ll find out at the POV ceremony on Monday.

