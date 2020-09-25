‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 8 Head of Household competition on #BB22?

Can’t wait till Sunday to find out who won the Week 8 Head of Household competition on “Big Brother”? Then keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers as we’ve been keeping a close watch on the live feeds. We can report on the game-changing results of this battle to be HOH. This challenge was just about to kick off as the live #BB22 episode on September 24 was signing off.

Everyone was shocked to see Will Kirby appear. The season 2 winner told them he is back to preside over this week’s competitions for Head of Household and Power of Veto. All of the “Big Brother” houseguests were able to take part in this challenge include outgoing HOH Memphis Garrett. While he would normally have been ineligible, Dani Briones finally used the Replay Power that she won in the BB Basement in Week 5.

Of the nine houseguests still in the hunt to win #BB22, four of them opted to try to win the $5,000 cash prize instead of the title of Head of Household. Two of them tied but we haven’t seen either of them show us the money. As for the other five, it was a fight to the finish and Cody Calafiore came out on top.

Cody was HOH way back in Week 1. As you’ll recall, he set his sights on Keesha Smith as the target with Kevin Campbell as the pawn. She was ousted in a unanimous vote. Kevin is still in the house, and has been nominated three times since including this week. He won a 5-2 vote against Da’Vonne Rogers, with only Dani and Nicole Franzel wanting him out of the house. Dani had nominated Kevin when she was HOH in Week 6 but Da’Vonne saved him when she won the Power of Veto.

Will Cod, who was runner-up in season 16, put Kevin up again for possible eviction? Keep checking back as we’ll have those results as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

