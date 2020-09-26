‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 8 nominations for eviction on October 1?

Been wondering who the Week 8 Head of Household is and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction but can’t wait till Sunday’s episode to find out? Then keep reading as we have loads of “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on since the end of the live episode on September 24.

As #BB22 signed off on Thursday, we had just seen the houseguests learn that Will Kirby, the season 2 winner, was going to run the Head of Household competition. Dani Briones decided to use the Replay Power that she won in the BB Basement in Week 5. That meant that outgoing HOH Memphis Garrett could take part.

An additional twist was that houseguests could opt out of the HOH competition and instead vie for a cash prize of $5,000. We know that four of them did just that, leaving five players in the hunt to be Head of Household in a week that is going to see a record three evictions. In a fight to the finish, Cody Calafiore prevailed and will reign as HOH for the second time this season.

Cody, who was the runner-up in season 16, started out strong in this All-Stars edition, winning HOH in Week 1. Back then he oversaw the ouster of Keesha Smith in a unanimous vote. The other nominee that week was Kevin Campbell. Since then, there has been bad blood between these two. So, it was no surprise that Cody decided to target Kevin this week.

The only question was who would be the pawn. In the end Cody went with David Alexander. David had been nominated by Memphis in Week 2 when Nicole Anthony was the unanimous choice for eviction. In week 6, Dani named him but he was able to use his Disruptor power to take himself off the chopping block.

This time the only way he will avoid the vote is if he wins the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. Will will also be overseeing that and we will report on these all-important results as soon as we have them. Until then, vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both David and Kevin so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.