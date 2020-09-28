‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Did Week 8 Power of Veto ceremony change eviction nominations?

Can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out if the Week 8 Power of Veto ceremony sees a change in the nominations for the October 1 eviction? Then keep reading as we’ve got your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers and can tell you if either Kevin Campbell or David Alexander was thrown a lifeline? We’ve kept a keen eye on the #BB22 live feeds and we know who claimed the game-changing POV over the weekend and the results of the eighth Power of Veto ceremony on Monday.

Shortly after the end of the live episode on September 24, Cody Calafiore won a hard-fought Head of Household competition. Given that Cody had nominated Kevin when he was HOH in Week 1. Back then, was just the pawn and Keesha Smith was the target. She was evicted in a unanimous vote.

This time around Kevin is the target while David is the pawn. The only way for Kevin to save himself was to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. He, David and Cody all took part in the iconic POV competition that is OETV. Joining them in this musical chairs style competition were Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. Enzo and Tyler won this iconic POV competition in seasons 12 and 21 respectively. Nicole took part in seasons 16 and 18 but lost to Zach Rance and then Michelle Meyer.

Cody fought to the finish and won this all-important Power of Veto. At the POV ceremony on Monday, it was no surprise when Cody declared that he would not change the line-up. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see leave the house next – David or Kevin. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.

