‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 8 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for October 1 eviction?

If you’re like us and just can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 8 Power of Veto competition then keep reading. We’ve got all the “Big Brother” 22 spoilers as we’ve been glued to the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show. We know who the Head of Household is, who they named as eviction nominations, and who claimed the game-changing OTEV POV.

Shortly after the live episode ended on September 24, we saw Cody Calafiore win the HOH competition by being the fastest player. Cody had made it to second place on season 16. A half dozen years later, he is proving to be a savvy player again in the “Big Brother” house.

Cody was the Head of Household back in Week 1 when he engineered the eviction of Keesha Smith. His other nominee that week was Kevin Campbell. So it came as no surprise that Cody wanted to go after Kevin again when he found himself in charge. And he opted to make David Alexander the pawn.

Kevin knew that he was the target and was determined to win the Power of Veto competition on Saturday. He and David played in this OTEV POV alongside Cody, Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo. Enzo and Tyler had won this iconic POV competition in seasons 12 and 21 respectively. Nicole played in seasons 16 and 18 but lost to Zach Rance and then Michelle Meyer.

Last week’s HOH, Memphis Garrett, was in charge of this POV. The six houseguests had to hustle in this fast-paced musical chairs style contest. Cody came out on top while David opted to bow out for $10,000. With the HOH in charge of the POV, the nominations will stand. Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday: David or Kevin. And be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.