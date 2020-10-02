‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 9 Head of Household competition on #BB22?

Can’t wait till Sunday to find out who won the all-important Week 9 Head of Household competition on “Big Brother”? Then keep reading if you want “Big Brother 22” spoilers as we’ve been keeping a close watch on the live feeds. We can report on the game-changing results of this battle to be HOH. This challenge was just about to kick off as the live #BB22 episode on October 1 was signing off.

As the outgoing HOH, Tyler Crispen was ineligible to compete. This meant the other five remaining houseguests — Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett and Enzo Palumbo — were pitted against each other for the first time. Of these, all but Nicole had been Head of Household at least once.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Enzo and Christmas had ruled in weeks 4 and 5 respectively. Cody had been HOH in both the first and most recent weeks. And Memphis had been in charge three times: week 2, week 4 and in the second round of this week.

Cody pulled off an upset in this make-or-break Head of Household competition. And while his win was hard-fought, it will be even harder for Cody to decide which of his one-time allies to name as his eviction nominations. Who do you want him to pick? Keep checking back as we’ll have those results as soon as they’re revealed on the live feeds later on Friday.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions