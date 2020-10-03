‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who are the Week 9 nominations for eviction on October 8?

If you’ve been wondering who won the all-important Week 9 Head of Household competition and who they’ve nominated for possible eviction then keep reading. We have loads of “Big Brother” 22 spoilers for those of you who can’t wait till Monday’s episode. We’ve been watching the live feeds and have all the juicy details of what has been going on since the end of the live episode on October 1.

As #BB22 signed off on Thursday, we had just seen the number of remaining houseguests reduced by one-third from nine to six in the space of just two hours. First Kevin Campbell was sent packing in an unanimous vote engineered by the first Week 8 Head of Household Cody Calafiore.

A live HOH competition then put Memphis Garrett in charge and he nominated David Alexander and Nicole Franzel. David was ousted in the closest vote to date, 3-2. Cody, Dani Briones and Enzo Palumbo cast their ballots for David while Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen went with Nicole. Tyler then took on the title of HOH and nominated Dani and Nicole. Dani lost in a lopsided 4-0 vote.

Soon after Dani exited the house, the remaining houseguests, with the exception of Tyler, battled to win the Week 9 HOH competition. Cody came out on top in a hard-fought competition. Cody, who was the runner-up in season 16, started out strong in this All-Stars edition, winning HOH in Week 1. Back then he oversaw the ouster of Keesha Smith in a unanimous vote.

Having dispatched Kevin in Week 8, Cody has now set his sights on Christmas as the target, with Tyler as the pawn. The only way Christmas will avoid eviction is if she wins the Power of Veto competition on Saturday or if Memphis does and throws her a lifeline. We will report on these all-important results as soon as we have them.

Until then, vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Christmas and Tyler so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.