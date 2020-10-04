‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Who won Week 9 Power of Veto competition on #BB22 and what does it mean for October 8 eviction?

If you’re like us, we know you just can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the Week 9 Power of Veto competition. So keep reading for all your “Big Brother” 22 spoilers. We’ve been glued to the #BB22 live feeds since they were turned on following last Thursday’s show. We know who the Head of Household is, who they named as eviction nominations, and who claimed the game-changing POV.

Shortly after the live episode ended on October 1, we saw Cody Calafiore win the HOH competition by being the fastest player. Cody had made it to second place on season 16. A half dozen years later, he is proving to be a savvy player again in the “Big Brother” house.

He started out strong in this All-Stars edition, winning HOH in Week 1. Back then he oversaw the ouster of Keesha Smith in a unanimous vote. Having dispatched Kevin Campbell in Week 8, Cody has now set his sights on Christmas Abbott as the target, with Tyler Crispen as the pawn.

The only way Christmas will avoid eviction was if she won the Power of Veto competition on Saturday or if Memphis Garrett did and decided to throw her a lifeline at Monday’s POV ceremony. But alas that was not to be; Cody won the Power of Veto for the second week running and will keep the nominations as is.

Vote in our poll as to who you’d like to see evicted on Thursday. Or do you like both Christmas and Tyler so much that you want to see a substitution in the nominations via the POV? Be sure to sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on #BB22 so far.