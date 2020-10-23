‘Big Brother 22’ spoilers: Final Head of Household competition Part 1 winner is …

Soon after the end of the live episode of “Big Brother” on Thursday, Part 1 of the Final Head of Household competition of season 22 took place. It pitted the Final 3 remaining houseguests — Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo — against each other for the final two places on #BB22. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the live feeds and have the “Big Brother” spoilers of who won Part 1 and is guaranteed a chance to fight for a place in the Final 2.

As per “Big Brother” tradition, the first leg of the three-part HOH contest was an endurance contest. Part 2, which will be played on Saturday between the two losers of Part 1, is likely to be a treasure hunt that combines physical and mental agility.

From the live feeds, we learned from the Final 3 that this was a brutal physical challenge, which required them to scale a wall. Enzo was the first to literally drop out. And while Cody gave his all, he eventually had to concede defeat to Nicole. This marks only the second time this season that Nicole has won an HOH competition; Cody has held the title three times so far this season while Enzo has done so twice.

With her win of Part 1 Nicole now moves on to Part 3, which will take place live on the “Big Brother” final next Wednesday (October 28). This means Cody and Enzo will face off against each other in Part 2, which is slated to take place on Saturday (Oct. 24). Typically, Part 3 challenges each of the players to predict how the evicted houseguests have completed questions about their time in the house. They are given a choice of two possible answers and have to figure out which scenario is more likely.

The winner of that round and Nicole will then go head-to-head in Part 3. Whoever wins that will be the Week 12 Head of Household and get to evict one of the remaining houseguests and take the other through to the Final 2.

Who do you want to win “Big Brother”: Cody, Enzo or Nicole? Vote in our poll below and sound off in the comments section with your thoughts on season 22 to date.

