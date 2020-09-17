Expect the unexpected: ‘Big Brother 22’s’ Sunday episodes are moving to a new day very soon

“Big Brother 22” may be unfolding predictably, but at least its TV schedule is keeping us on our toes: The show’s Sunday’s episodes will move to Mondays at 8/7c starting on Oct. 5.

The all-stars installment is on the move because CBS is reviving CBS Sunday Night Movies on Sunday, Oct. 4 after a 14-year break, likely due to coronavirus-related production delays for its prime-time shows. The lineup will feature “six fan-favorite films from the Paramount Pictures library,” with the three of them “back to school”-themed and a horror night in advance of Halloween. Five of them will air on consecutive Sundays, and the sixth, “Coming to America” will air on Nov. 29.

Here’s the schedule:

Oct. 4

“Old School”: 9:30 p.m. ET; 9 p.m. PT

Oct. 11

“Clueless”: 9:30 p.m. ET; 9 p.m. PT

Oct. 18

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”: 8/7c

Oct. 25

“Scream”: 8:30 p.m. ET; 8 p.m. PT

Nov. 1

“Star Trek Beyond”: 8/7c

Nov. 29

“Coming to America”: 8:30 p.m. ET; 8 p.m. PT

Since “Big Brother’s” season finale is scheduled for Oct. 28, that means its nomination ceremony episodes — the Sunday episodes (for now) — will be on Mondays the rest of the season after the switch.

“Big Brother’s” timeslots for its other two weekly episodes remain unchanged (after a one-week only Tuesday broadcast this week due to Wednesday’s ACM Awards): The Veto episodes are still on Wednesdays at 8/7c and the live evictions, with Julie Chen Moonves, remain on Thursdays at 8/7c. The two-hour season finale will air Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 9/8c.

