Hurry, ‘Big Brother 22’ fans: Time is running out to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest

If you haven’t yet voted for America’s Favorite Houseguest for “Big Brother” Season 22, what are you waiting for? Voting closes on October 27, 2020 at 9 am PST, so you have precious little time to have a say in who wins the special prize of $25,000. Host Julie Chen Moonves will hand over the check on finale night shortly after the ultimate winner is crowned by the jury. Don’t forget, even though only three people remain in the game — Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel — you can cast your vote for any of the 16 All-Stars.

Visit cbs.com/bbvote and mark your 10 votes for who you want to be the 2020 recipient of America’s Favorite Houseguest. First-time voters will be prompted to login to CBS for free via Facebook or email. Once you cast your vote for the “BB22” houseguest of your choice, you’ll have the option of sharing it on social media. Time is running out, so vote right now.

In addition to Cody, Enzo and Nicole, the other contenders to choose from are jury members Christmas Abbott, Memphis Garrett, Tyler Crispen, Dani Briones, David Alexander, Kevin Campbell, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry, plus evictees Bayleigh Dayton, Kaysar Ridha, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Anthony and Keesha Smith.

Several of this season’s All-Stars already know how it feels to be named America’s Favorite Houseguest by diehard fans. Nicole A. (Season 21) and Tyler (Season 20) claimed the honor at the end of the past two summers. And then there’s Keesha (Season 10) and Janelle (Season 7), who took home $25,000 checks a decade ago. Tune in to the finale on Wednesday, October 28 to find out who viewers picked as their most-loved houseguest of Season 22.

