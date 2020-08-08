‘Big Brother’ returned with ‘All-Stars’ Season 22 and our editors already have their favorites — Do YOU agree? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The live move-in premiere of “Big Brother 22: All-Stars” aired on Wednesday, August 5 and there is already so much to talk about. Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon and Joyce Eng were joined by contributor Denton Davidson to dish on our favorite returning houseguests, the all-stars we’re missing and the chaotic first episode we thought may never happen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch our editors’ video recap above.

“I was just excited for it to be back!” exclaims Eng. “I think most ‘BB’ fans were. The fact that it was live was also fun because there’s that element of unpredictability. It was fun because we already know these people because we’ve seen them before. They did a good job of padding out the two hours with the groups, the comps and the HOH at the end.”

“I thought it was fun to see the cast officially announced,” Davidson adds. “There have been so many rumors because this has been going on for weeks. And I liked they that had to compete right off the bat.” Houseguests were introduced into the house in groups of four and competed for a spot in the HOH competition that happened at the end of the night.

“Let’s talk about our favorites,” prompts Dixon. “For me it’s Janelle [Pierzina] and Kaysar [Ridha]. I’m a big fan of the old school players. I just can’t believe Kaysar has never made it to the jury on his prior two times.” Eng concurs that Janelle and Kaysar are on the top of her list this season, adding, “They are two icons and ‘BB’ legends. It is hilarious how much of a king status Kaysar has because he’s never even made it to jury and he’s been evicted three times on two seasons.”

“Da’Vonne [Rogers] gives my favorite Diary Room confessions of all time,” confesses Davidson. “I love hearing her talk behind peoples’ backs. So just for pure entertainment I was really excited to see her back. And I was kind of excited to see Enzo [Palumbo]. I had kind of forgotten about him! It was fun to see him walk through the door.” All of the editors also agree that it’s nice to see David Alexander, the only player in All-Stars to be voted out first his season, back for another chance to play.

Despite being pleased overall with the cast, there were clearly some big names that weren’t included in this All Stars edition. “I think Derrick [Lavasseur] is probably one of, if not the best player of all time that’s only played once,” says Dixon. “I would have loved to see him come back again, but maybe in the future.” As for Davidson, he agrees that the absence of Derrick is unfortunate, but also thinks having “Evel” Dick Donato back would have made for some wonderful chaos.

Watch the full video above to hear our discussion on the topics mentioned above as well as early predictions for how the season will unfold and who we think reigning HOH Cody Caliofore will target for eviction this first week. “Big Brother 22: All Stars” will continue on Sunday, August 9 with the nomination ceremony followed by the Veto competition on Wednesday, August 12 and the first live eviction on Thursday, August 13 on CBS.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.