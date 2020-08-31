‘Big Brother’ HOH Enzo Palumbo on why he nominated Kaysar (‘I don’t trust the guy’) and Kevin (‘he’s just a pawn’)

“Big Brother’s” Enzo Palumbo, aka the “Meow-Meow,” won his first-ever Head of Household competition this week, which meant he had to nominate two players for eviction. He ultimately chose to put up Kaysar Ridha and Kevin Campbell, but for two very different reasons. Kaysar is Enzo’s true target who he wants to go home this week, while Kevin is essentially a pawn. Either way, Enzo labelled his nominations as “nothing personal” during his speech.

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

“I put up Kaysar on the block because he’s a main target in this house,” Enzo later explained in a private confessional. “He doesn’t talk any game with me. I just don’t trust the guy right now.” Switching to Kevin, he added, “He’s just a pawn in this. I’m definitely looking at other people. Everyone’s got an expiration date in this house. If somebody wins this POV and I gotta take somebody off the block, everyone should be worried, man. You’ve gotta be.”

Kevin broke down in the Diary Room, much as he did the first week when he found himself nominated against Keesha Smith. “I understand there’s a high-value target next to me,” he began, “but like, why am I just being continually nominated? Like, ugh! I just need to focus on making sure that I can get this Veto.”

Kaysar’s reaction was vastly different, as he just seemed annoyed at being nominated for eviction two weeks in a row. He told the camera, “You know, I was really hoping that something was gonna change this week. I was really hoping that I wasn’t gonna see my face on that memory wall. Hell yeah, I’m gonna win that Veto. I gotta win it, I wanna win it. This is the only way I’m gonna be able to get myself out of this jam.”

Both Kevin and Kaysar have already survived the block once — Kevin in week one against Keesha and Kaysar in week three against Janelle Pierzina. Will they survive yet again, or will their fellow “BB22” houseguests finally send them packing? Stay tuned.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.