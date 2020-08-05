‘Big Brother’ 22 episode 1 recap: It’s move-in day for All-Stars cast, but what’s the season’s big twist? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

This is not a drill. “Big Brother” is back, baby!

Wednesday’s two-hour Season 22 premiere, hosted as always by Julie Chen Moonves, was delayed more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the All-Stars cast members being quarantined for two weeks prior to move-in day. For the first time in “Big Brother” history, the season premiere aired live as the returning houseguests were officially revealed. (See the “BB22” cast in our photo gallery below.) And of course, there was a big twist. Why wouldn’t there be? After all, the show’s motto is to “expect the unexpected.” So how did the season premiere play out?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “Big Brother” recap of Season 22, Episode 1 to find out what happened Wednesday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

9:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In last season’s finale, Jackson Michie ended up winning by a 6-to-3 jury vote over his showmance partner Holly Allen. After the jury members cast their votes, they questioned Jackson about some of his controversies, including allegations of racism. It all made for one of the most uncomfortable finales in “BB” history. At least fan-favorite Nicole Anthony won the “America’s Favorite Houseguest” prize, right? But enough chit-chat about last summer — it’s time to dive into Season 22. Let’s go!