‘Big Brother 22’ episode 11 recap: Who won Head of Household on August 30? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the eviction of Janelle Pierzina from “Big Brother 22,” only 13 players remained in the “All-Stars” house: outgoing Head of Household Tyler Crispen and Kaysar Ridha, Cody Calafiore, Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Franzel, Dani Briones, Christmas Abbott, Bayleigh Dayton, Kevin Campbell, David Alexander and Memphis Garrett. The battle to become the next HOH concluded on Sunday night, with the dozen eligible players tasked with rolling balls up a ramp. The first player to get his or her balls to land in the holes after multiple rounds would win the power for the week and later have to nominate two houseguests for eviction. So how’d it all play out?

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 11 to find out what happened Sunday, August 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 22” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 10th episode, the houseguests voted whether to send home Kaysar or Janelle. In the end, two people voted to evict Kaysar (Enzo and Dani) while the majority chose Janelle. “I’m blown away, good job Memphis,” she told Julie Chen Moonves when she learned about her “old school” buddy betraying her. Janelle then realized that Kaysar was going to keep telling Memphis all of his secrets, adding, “This is terrible.” How will the house react to Janelle’s early eviction? And who will become the fourth HOH of the summer? Let’s go!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.