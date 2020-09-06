‘Big Brother 22’ episode 14 recap: Who did Christmas nominate for eviction, and what’s the ‘BB Basement’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The holidays came early to the “Big Brother 22” house as Christmas Abbott won this week’s fifth Head of Household competition. In doing so, she became the first woman to claim the power during this “All-Stars” season, following four weeks of “bros”: Cody Calafiore, Memphis Garrett, Tyler Crispen and Enzo Palumbo. All eyes were on Christmas on Sunday night as she contemplated her two nominations. Also in the episode, the houseguests learned of a new twist known as the “BB Basement,” which could threaten to derail Christmas’ HOH reign. So how did it all play out?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 14 to find out what happened Sunday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 13th episode, Christmas and Kaysar Ridha were nominated for eviction by HOH Enzo. Of course, Christmas was just a pawn and the house’s real target was Kaysar, who was evicted by a unanimous vote. Before he exited the house Kaysar tried to blow up several people’s games, including Cody, Nicole Franzel and Dani Briones. “I figured we needed to spice things up a bit,” he later revealed in his exit interview. “It was getting a little boring as far as I was concerned.” How will the house react to Kaysar’s bombshell speech? Let’s find out!

8:04 p.m. — Following the HOH comp, Cody was on a mission to do damage control with the “bomb” that Kaysar dropped, blowing up mostly his game. Nicole was still visibly shook by the night and the proximity that Da’Vonne Rogers came to being in charge. But of everyone, Dani was the only one personally mad about what Kaysar said, specifically the “love triangle” comment that put her publicly in a core alliance.

8:06 p.m. — It wasn’t lost on Tyler and Da’Vonne that the members of the “Slick Six” alliance ended up calling each other out in the HOH comp, beginning with Cody throwing Da’Vonne into the game quickly. He tried to reason with Da’Vonne that while he messed up it was only because he was caught off guard and mad that Kevin Campbell had already said his name. That didn’t assuage her feeling that he was going against her though and so she was ready to declare war.

8:12 p.m. — Because of her large alliance and two side alliances with Enzo and Ian Terry, the list of potential nominees for Christmas was really short. With both Da’Vonne and Bayleigh Dayton available for the block, and the fact that Bayleigh already told her that Da’Vonne is one of her “untouchables,” her targets were pretty clear.

8:16 p.m. — In his conversation with Christmas, Enzo said that Ian is someone that could go home and no one would be really upset, but that Da’Vonne, Bayleigh and Nicole are all “emotional” players that can be very dangerous. They were both also wary of Dani’s ability to flip flop and stir up trouble that benefits her and so Christmas began rethinking what direction she’d go with nominations.

8:18 p.m. — With the Safety Suite closed, the BB Basement was the next special room to open, housing one competition with three winners of three all new powers that could change the course of the game.

