‘Big Brother 22’ episode 15 recap: Did the Veto save Da’Vonne or Bayleigh on September 9? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 14th episode, the house reacted to Kaysar Ridha leaving the game, with the Committee alliance understandably taking full credit. However, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel and Dani Briones were shaken by Kaysar’s parting words in which he asserted they were in a three-way alliance. On the competition front, Christmas not only won HOH but also the Blocker power (saving her or a friend from becoming a replacement nominee). The other “BB Basement” advantages went to David Alexander (the Disruptor power lets him save a nominee) and Dani (the Replay power allows the current HOH to play the following week). How will tonight’s Veto drama play out? Let’s go!

8:08 p.m. — Following the nomination ceremony, Christmas states she targeted Bayleigh and Da’Vonne because they’re a dynamic duo. They haven’t won a single thing, in fact Da’Vonne has never won anything, but sure Christmas. Da’Vonne thinks Chistmas is full of garbage and wants some answers. Bayleigh is upset because she actually trusted Christmas and now she feels betrayed. Da’Vonne talks Bayleigh off the ledge and tells her she can’t afford for Bayleigh to feel defeated. Meanwhile, David awkwardly lingers while they cry in each others’ arms. In the Diary Room, David says he won’t use his power to save Da’Vonne or Bayleigh because he needs it for himself.

8:12 p.m. — Bayleigh goes upstairs to talk to Christmas and Christmas completely breaks down. Bayleigh is on the block, but somehow Christmas needs to be comforted right now. This girl is a mess! Bayleigh tells Christmas she was never coming for her, but Christmas can’t stop talking about Da’Vonne being Bayleigh’s “untouchable.” In the Diary Room, Christmas reveals she nominated them simply because they aren’t in her alliance. Meanwhile, Da’Vonne approaches Dani and Nicole for a chat. She wants to bury the hatchet with Dani and lets her know that Tyler has been the person fueling the flames that Dani is going after them. Dani swears it’s a lie, but it’s not. That doesn’t really matter though. Dani is still pissed at Tyler for throwing her under the bus and now she needs to figure out a way to make it work in her favor. Dani wants Tyler backdoored. Nicole is absolutely against backdooring Tyler, but wants to manipulate Da’Vonne (I mean work with her).

8:15 p.m. — Dani heads up to the HOH room and tells Christmas that Tyler is trying to pit all the girls against each other. Christmas doesn’t want the alliance to fall apart and she trusts Tyler more than she does Dani. Christmas enjoys being the pit bull for the boys. She refuses to target Tyler this week, but understands that it’s a problem if he is talking about Dani to other people outside of their alliance.

8:20 p.m. — It’s time to pick players for the Veto competition! Joining Christmas, Bayleigh and Da’Vonne are: Nicole (drawn by Christmas), Dani (drawn by Da’Vonne) and Ian Terry (drawn by Bayleigh). Ian doesn’t want to play in the Veto competition because he has been feeling ill. He hasn’t slept for two days and he has sharp pains in his chest. Meanwhile, Dani and Nicole are freaking out because they don’t want to play. If they win, their alliance will be exposed when they leave Da’Vonne and Bayleigh on the block. Dani is ready to throw the competition to Da’Vonne. She wants Tyler backdoored.

8:35 p.m. — It’s time for the Veto competition! The medic has determined Ian is not healthy enough to compete, so only five of them are in the competition. They will compete in a series of races, but must keep their hands on the start line until a screen in front of them shows a math equation that equals 13. In this contest, everyone gets a trophy, but the players eliminated later can keep their prize or keep their own. The order of elimination is as follows: Da’Vonne (she won $5,000), Bayleigh (she won a punishment of doing 500 laps), Dani (she won a Have-Not Pass for the season and a home gym), Nicole (she won a sloptard) and Christmas (she won the Power of Veto). Wisely, Nicole actually won the $5,000 but she traded it in for Da’Vonne’s leotard to keep Da’Vonne’s trust.

8:45 p.m. — Nicole gets her Sloppy leotard and everyone has a good laugh at her expense. Meanwhile, Tyler is getting depressed and doesn’t feel like playing “Big Brother” this season. He feels responsible for causing the stress in the house and feels guilty about the house going after Da’Vonne and Bayleigh. He pulls them aside and issues a tearful apology. Da’Vonne listens intently while Bayleigh rolls her eyes from the bed. She didn’t even sit up to look at him, haha. He offers to ask Christmas to pull one of them off the block and put him up as the replacement. Now Bayleigh starts to take this seriously. Tyler heads upstairs to talk to Christmas and Da’Vonne and Bayleigh can’t believe their luck.

8:47 p.m. — Tyler heads upstairs and talks to Christmas. She says he had no influence on her nominations. Regardless, Tyler feels guilty about how he’s played the game and he wants to go up on the block and get evicted. Christmas says backdooring Tyler right now would ruin her game.

