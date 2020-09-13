‘Big Brother 22’ episode 17 recap: Who won Head of Household on September 13? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following the eviction of Bayleigh Dayton from the “Big Brother” house, only 10 players were eligible to compete in the sixth Head of Household competition: Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, Ian Terry, Tyler Crispen, Nicole Franzel, Kevin Campbell, Memphis Garrett, David Alexander, Dani Briones and Da’Vonne Rogers. Outgoing HOH Christmas Abbott watched from the sidelines as her fellow houseguests battled in the “Power Trip” endurance comp, but who ultimately prevailed? And who did this new HOH nominate for eviction by episode’s end?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Big Brother: All-Stars” recap of Season 22, Episode 17 to find out what happened Sunday, September 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite houseguests on CBS’s long-running reality TV show, who annoys you the most and who you think will ultimately join the “Big Brother” winners list.

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Big Brother’!” In the 16th episode, nominees Bayleigh and Da’Vonne argued with Christmas about how she violated “personal game information,” i.e. that she nominated them only after Bay confessed privately to being Day’s “untouchable.” The epic fight started in the bathroom (where Ian was taking an uncomfortable shower), before spilling out into the backyard and then the kitchen. Ultimately the house voted unanimously to send home Bayleigh, and then the endurance HOH competition began in the backyard. Now it’s time to see how the comp played out!

8:03 p.m. – No one had more incentive to win the HOH comp than Da’Vonne, left in the house without her number one ally and with few avenues to build a new one. Thankfully she and Christmas were able to make amends a day before the eviction and so that broken fence was mended. In that conversation Day promised Christmas safety if she were to win, but privately Day told us in the Diary Room that she’ll be going for Christmas the first opportunity she gets.

8:07 p.m. – After 12 minutes, Day fell from the wall and became the first of three Have Nots for the week. Her fall was yet another secret she was keeping from her housemates because they don’t know that she fell on purpose, hoping to keep them thinking that she can stay in the house because she can’t win comps.

8:11 p.m. – 30 minutes later David fell at the 48 minute mark as the remaining houseguests continued to get water drenched on them. Despite hopes of finally winning this week, Ian fell, too, and so they joined Day as the only Have Notes of the week. With that settled, Memphis felt comfortable finally dropping and so he voluntarily did as soon as Ian was down at the 53 minute mark. Shortly after, a disappointed Enzo fell at an hour and 2 minutes followed by Kevin just five minutes later, leaving only four members of The Committee with a chance of winning.

8:14 p.m. – Though they’re in the same alliance, Tyler and Dani were both conscious of the fact that there’s tension between them and that they’d each have to outlast the other in order to secure safety for the week.

8:19 p.m. – Of everyone, Tyler was struggling the most to stay on the wall and so it was no surprise when he dropped at an hour and 16 minutes. At that point Dani was “ready to throw” the competition, but knew she couldn’t drop immediately because it’d make it obvious that she was just waiting for him to drop. Cody was already preparing to not win so that Nicole or Dani could get blood on their hands, but Nicole was thinking the same thing and dropped first which made him drop immediately after in order to ensure that he didn’t win. That left Dani as the new HOH, despite her own plans to throw it!

8:27 p.m. – Day felt comfortable with the Dani win because of how they came together last week to compare notes. Her pan for the week would be to get in Dani’s ear to have Tyler show up on the block and focus on getting him out. David on the other hand was aware that he had no real working relationship with Dani and so he was obviously nervous. But he knew with the Disruptor power (that no one knows he has!) he can at least protect himself if nominated. Elsewhere, Ian and Kevin shared with each other that they aren’t that close with Dani either and so they were in a precarious position as well.

8:30 p.m. – In a pow wow, Day told Dani that if she was the HOH she’d for sure nominate Christmas, but “as a pawn” against Tyler. That seemed to intrigue Dani, but she said that if you’re the person to go after Tyler then you have to make sure you don’t miss. Later, Cody told her to just make the easy choice, Kevin and David, who are the only ones they have absolutely no game connection with. Dani also optioned the idea of backdooring Tyler, but Cody did his best to talk her out of it because he knows that Tyler won’t come after him and he also knows that without Tyler around then he becomes the next biggest target.

8:39 p.m. – Kevin opened up to David, Dani and Enzo about his concern for representing his LGBT community well during his time on the show. One of his biggest worries is coming off as overly effeminate because he knows that there’s a portion of the community that rejects that as a negative stereotype, but he wants to show that living your truth and being exactly who you are is the most important way to represent.

8:41 p.m. – In an attempt to be honest with Dani, Tyler told her that he’d understand if she puts him up or even backdoors him, but cautioned her that it’s too soon and there are other players they need to get out first.

8:47 p.m. – Ahead of nominations Dani confided in Nicole that she knows she has to take a shot at Tyler before he gets the chance to take one at her, but that the timing this week isn’t exactly perfect. Her main struggle with the noms is making Kevin feel comfortable in the event that her hand is forced to put him up. Even though the two of them said they’re committed to playing together, Dani still asked him for permission to put him up as a pawn while assuring him that she’d “never, ever” let him go home on her HOH week.

8:56 p.m. – At the nomination ceremony, Dani revealed the two people she chose for the block: Kevin and David. She said that she feels bad putting either of them on the block, but that it comes down to how they haven’t talked game with one another. In the DR, she said that she’s also trying to “dodge powers.” Well, we’ll see how that turns out because David is planning to take himself off the block with the Disruptor power. We’ll see how that unfolds on Tuesday!

